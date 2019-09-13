Francisco Partners Management LP Stake in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Boosted by $451,604; Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.41 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 21,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $380.93. About 2.14M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 118,870 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nottingham Inc holds 771 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Allied Advisory holds 0.68% or 54,069 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 274,917 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Accredited holds 1,607 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 400,000 were accumulated by Senator Group Inc L P. Gould Asset Management Ltd Co Ca holds 3,398 shares. 1,760 were reported by Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 10,722 shares. Guardian Invest Mgmt invested 3.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont Capital Management stated it has 45,420 shares. Garde has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Payden & Rygel invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,838 are owned by Cutter Brokerage Incorporated.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 98,100 shares to 171,500 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 134,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.87 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 334,720 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 32,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Axa accumulated 163,800 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 64,736 shares. Francisco Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 3.86% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 5,337 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Alphaone Investment Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 46,121 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 305,746 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co holds 647,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,948 shares. Weber Alan W reported 1.92% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 46,000 shares stake. Northern holds 0% or 968,591 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Co reported 24,866 shares.