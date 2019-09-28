Francisco Partners Management LP Has Upped Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding by $451,604 as Stock Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Decreased Holding by $454,530

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 186,074 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.92M, down from 189,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 178,446 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 40,600 are held by Paloma Management Commerce. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 3,948 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 38,550 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 24,802 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 2.09M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 16,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Commerce reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corp invested in 968,591 shares. Ameritas Invest has 3,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 0% or 163,800 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 473 shares to 21,870 shares, valued at $23.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 90,206 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Grp reported 3,951 shares stake. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 2.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 377,263 shares. Bellecapital Limited holds 6,599 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Corp Ny has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 50,503 are owned by Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Co. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 37,503 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 7.64M shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh owns 17,497 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gru reported 4.22M shares stake. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Daiwa reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Indiana Tru Invest holds 0.99% or 12,913 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Corp owns 1,548 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.