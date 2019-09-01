Francisco Partners Management LP Has Trimmed Its Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Carlson Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.06 Million

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.58M market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 87,002 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GAIN Capital November – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) CEO Glenn Stevens on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital Holdings (GCAP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated holds 1.08 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 63,780 shares. Francisco Ltd Partnership has invested 2.2% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Signia Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 427,678 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 34,623 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 16,400 shares. Axa holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 203,300 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 80,469 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 58,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 38,328 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated reported 3,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). D E Shaw And Co accumulated 11,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 29,400 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.80 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.71% or 46,377 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Com reported 33,999 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dodge And Cox has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Federated Inc Pa invested in 1.98 million shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 432,046 are held by Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company. 1.92 million were reported by Prudential Pcl. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 610,697 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. 27,961 are owned by Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Com. 286,715 were reported by Bruce And. Amer Assets Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.52% or 40,500 shares. Moreover, Inv Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.98% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Markston International Lc has 0.65% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Com accumulated 277,492 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,510 shares to 251,372 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 21,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).