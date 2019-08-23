Francisco Partners Management LP Has Trimmed Its Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Oppenheimer & Company Raised Its Holding

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 15,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 70,388 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 54,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 5.35M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 143,646 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 2,287 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 184,174 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 8,000 shares. 15,422 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. 1,400 are owned by Cordasco Networks. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 48,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 30,000 shares. Cibc Ww invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hennessy Advsr Inc invested in 60,300 shares. Cortland Assocs Incorporated Mo has 635,111 shares for 5.45% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 80,538 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 329,127 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eqis Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33,589 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,045 shares to 24,228 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,823 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87 million for 21.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

