Francisco Partners Management LP Has Lowered Position in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) by $677,406; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While Gofen & Glossberg Has Decreased Position by $337,120

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.0499 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3099. About 24,344 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 4,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 537,363 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.42 million, down from 541,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 3.41 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 2.07M shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87 million for 21.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emer Mkts Et (IEMG) by 16,420 shares to 72,049 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

