Francisco Partners Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) as Shares Declined; As Qad (QADA) Stock Value Rose, Nantahala Capital Management Upped by $2.27 Million Its Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 14,372 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA)

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.07M market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 113,641 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.36M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45M shares, and cut its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD).

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QAD DynaSys Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Longtime QAD Customer Oxbo International Will Move to QAD Cloud ERP – PRNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “QAD Cloud Solutions Help Accelerate Indonesia’s Move to Industry 4.0 – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Verso Corporation (VRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 21,811 are owned by Commercial Bank Of America De. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Benjamin F Edwards And owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Com has 12,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kestrel Investment Corporation holds 436,250 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 2.07 million shares. 73,408 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Company holds 0% or 11,849 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 6,683 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 123 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.89M for 22.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within General Electric, Arch Capital Group, China Petroleum & Chemical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, GAIN Capital, and Sony â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GAIN Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.: GAIN Capital to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 11, 2019.