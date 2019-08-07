Francisco Partners Management LP Has Decreased Its Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding as Share Value Declined; Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Shareholder Mak Capital One Upped Holding

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.445. About 439,793 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 99,066 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap has 0.01% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.01% stake. Axa holds 0.01% or 562,773 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 61,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 1,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management holds 3,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has invested 0.01% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.14M shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 88,320 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 564,259 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 775,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 499,420 shares. Art Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Amer Gru stated it has 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). State Street Corp reported 702,576 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation holds 963,154 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 73,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 436,250 were accumulated by Kestrel Invest Mngmt. Vanguard owns 1.08 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 1.76M shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Lc holds 0% or 17,866 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 29,400 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.24 million shares. 12,618 were accumulated by Voya Limited Co.