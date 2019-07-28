Francisco Partners Management LP Has Decreased Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Position by $677,406; Gold Fields LTD New (GFI) Stock Price Rose While Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Decreased Position

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 260,339 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (GFI) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 665,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 752,153 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 6.23 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS PUTS AUDIT WORK FROM 2018 ONWARDS OUT FOR TENDER; 13/03/2018 – GHANA LABOR UNION CALLS OFF PLANNED GOLD FIELDS STRIKE: JOY FM; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Category 2 Transaction: Joint Venture In Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS ADDS GOLDEN HORSESHOE TO CONGRESS PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Agrees JV in Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.90M shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $137.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 232,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

