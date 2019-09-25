Francisco Partners Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) as Share Value Declined; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Redwood Investments Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 109,162 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 44,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 618,372 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.50M for 17.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cypress Mgmt Limited Com invested in 9,865 shares. Blue Cap Inc invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Soroban Cap Prtnrs LP holds 4.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1.61 million shares. 1,400 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life. First Savings Bank stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisory Serv Network Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,198 shares. Peoples Fincl Services holds 900 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% or 2,996 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson & invested in 40,645 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Company owns 268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc owns 3,119 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 18,993 shares. 397,389 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd, a West Virginia-based fund reported 1,367 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 7,644 shares to 247,535 shares, valued at $23.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 12,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon to provide modules replacement for U.S. Air Force – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These are metro Orlando’s 11 biggest defense contracts so far this year – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies CTO resigns – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atlanticus Holdings and GAIN Capital Holdings among gainers, Wins Finance Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gain Capital (GCAP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GAIN Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “GAIN Capital to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 956,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested 0.12% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0% or 2.09M shares. Signia Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 3.51% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 10,000 shares. Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 12,127 shares. Sei Invs reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 40,600 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Price T Rowe Md holds 30,970 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 52,495 shares. 129,628 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 64,736 shares. 3,144 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.