Francisco Partners Management LP Has Boosted Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Position by $451,604; Regentatlantic Capital Upped Stake in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) by $751,448 as Stock Rose

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 74,518 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 9,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 146,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.67M, up from 136,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 172,412 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Alphaone Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 46,121 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Com reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3,948 shares. Sei Invs invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Bridgeway Cap Management holds 295,005 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0% or 704 shares. Robotti Robert holds 0.49% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 337,365 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 305,746 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Com holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 85,061 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,573 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Menta Ltd holds 15,847 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GAIN Capital to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, Banco Macro and MDJM among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital CEO Provides Business Update at Sandler O’Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 11,550 shares to 35,027 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 14,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,249 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.