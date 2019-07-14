Francisco Partners Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) by $677,406; Valero Energy (VLO) Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Upped Its Position

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 103,101 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 1.74M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for December 2018 – PRNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Gain Capital Could Now See A ‘Super Spike’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 29, 2017, Quotes.Wsj.com published: “GCAP Stock Price & News – GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. – Wall Street Journal” on April 16, 2018. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GAIN Capital November – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gain Capital Expands Crypto Trading Platform, Adds Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple And More – Benzinga” with publication date: April 06, 2018.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 38,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 1,700 shares. Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.04% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 635 shares. Francisco Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.2% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 73,534 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 30,970 shares. Vanguard owns 1.08 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 73,408 shares. Ftb accumulated 123 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 963,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 14,800 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 21,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 2.24M shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Limited has 67,751 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.13% or 55,630 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Exchange Management Incorporated has 0.62% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 25,991 shares. Lederer And Associates Inv Counsel Ca reported 1.66% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Barometer Mgmt has invested 0.99% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Aperio Ltd Llc holds 372,343 shares. Centurylink Invest Com reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bridges Mgmt invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 19,774 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 35,970 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Brighton Jones Limited Liability reported 3,100 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 120,376 shares stake. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 74,141 shares.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Makes Its Way Onto My Dividend Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Confluence Of Factors Makes Valero Bargain-Priced – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero Is Refining Cash For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.