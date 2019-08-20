Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Stake in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) by $677,406 as Valuation Declined; As The Mosaic Company (MOS) Valuation Declined, South State Lowered Its Holding by $431,460

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.525. About 93,099 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement

South State Corp decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (MOS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 15,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 72,232 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 88,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in The Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0% or 14,800 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 963,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited Liability has 205,870 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Mackay Shields Lc holds 58,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,077 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And stated it has 11,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 29,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 293,979 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 1.76M shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.02% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 11,000 shares. North Mngmt holds 11,042 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87M for 22.63 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 45,208 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 18,118 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 69,414 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 469,841 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 150,000 are owned by Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership. Invesco Limited owns 7.85M shares. Nomura Hldg invested in 0% or 13,739 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 569,610 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Mackenzie Financial accumulated 9,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers Fincl Bank holds 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 258 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 51,145 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 405,917 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 619,000 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 594,655 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,361 shares to 252,907 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).