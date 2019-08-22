Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding by $677,406; Stock Value Declined; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Share Price Declined While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $379,056

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 128,337 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.04 lastly. It is down 5.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: FORD MOTOR WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 19/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Sources: Ford pursues deal to buy, redevelop Michigan Central Station; 11/05/2018 – Ford Rejected Michael Cohen’s Consulting Overture; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Train Station in Corktown; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Detroit Train Depot in Corktown; 06/04/2018 – Lightning Systems Showcases All-Electric Ford Transit on Road Show and Announces Industry-leading Efficiency Results; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 10/04/2018 – Ford to launch five new, redesigned car models in China in 2018; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS WON’T GO BIG ON INCENTIVES ON AGING ESCAPE, EXPLORER; 23/04/2018 – Impossible Objects Adds Ford® as Customer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 205,870 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). First Advsr Lp invested in 0% or 34,178 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited invested in 40,294 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Signia Cap Ltd Com accumulated 427,678 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). State Street has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 336,380 were reported by Fuller And Thaler Asset Management. Alphaone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Kestrel Invest Corp reported 1.27% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 85,436 were accumulated by Csat Advisory L P.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GAIN Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gain Capital cuts costs, sees trading heading to more normal levels – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GAIN Capital to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Watch After Analyst Upgrades – Schaeffers Research” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87M for 21.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Saba Capital Management LP accumulated 702,810 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr invested in 0.08% or 26,475 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 37,221 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership holds 0.46% or 26.70 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 206,300 shares. Carroll Assocs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Associated Banc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). California-based Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Jnba Fin accumulated 3,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Capital Mngmt invested 0.18% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bragg Financial Advsr Incorporated reported 36,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 47,291 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,592 shares to 15,602 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Key Ford Insider Makes Major Purchase of Ford Shares – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Ford Recalls Recalls 14,000 Model Year 2020 Ford and Lincoln SUVs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.53 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200. $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.