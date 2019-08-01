Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding by $677,406; Share Price Declined; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Share Price Rose, Vision Capital Management Has Lifted by $620,490 Its Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 4.57 million shares traded or 37.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 402,504 shares traded or 37.01% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 85,436 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sei holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 16,400 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 668,573 are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Vanguard Group accumulated 1.08M shares or 0% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Service Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 7,077 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 63,780 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 48,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 32,746 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.24 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 32,500 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Blackrock stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP).

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GAIN Capital November – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) Shares Have Dropped 43%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GAIN Capital CEO Provides Business Update at Sandler O’Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.85 million for 21.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.