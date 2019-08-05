Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding by $677,406; Marshall & Sullivan Decreased Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $373,415 as Market Value Rose

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 179,128 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44 million shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,937 shares to 27,333 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 0.61% stake. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 1.61% or 1.46M shares. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,166 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8.10M shares. 3,301 are held by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 170,080 shares or 0.49% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Kames Cap Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.52% or 2.10M shares. Advisor Limited Company holds 24,295 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Limited has 162,050 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. New York-based Strategic Lc has invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Altavista Wealth Management reported 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Condor Mgmt invested 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cadence holds 0.08% or 3,560 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Incline Global Mgmt Lc has 1.73% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

