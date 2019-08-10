Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding by $677,406; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Position by $395,160

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 1,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 8,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 133,952 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.92M for 21.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2019 – PRNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for December 2018 – PRNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company has 32,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 85,436 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited accumulated 80,469 shares. Geode Limited Company holds 293,979 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 41,866 shares. North Amer Management Corporation reported 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Northern Trust reported 963,154 shares stake. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 395,649 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. France-based Axa has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). State Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 233,068 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management holds 0.03% or 336,380 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc holds 0.01% or 17,751 shares in its portfolio. Francisco Prtn LP accumulated 73,534 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 0% or 62,716 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 73.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Passport Cap Ltd has invested 1.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Mercantile Communications has invested 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Clearbridge Ltd accumulated 1,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,468 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 8,205 shares. Donaldson Capital Management accumulated 685 shares. Js Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 10.42% or 139,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 125 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 472 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell reported 700 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 4.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baltimore, a Alabama-based fund reported 616 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability invested in 1,083 shares. West Oak Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 150 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,341 shares to 29,015 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,247 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).