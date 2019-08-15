Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Price Declined, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Position by $11.88 Million

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.61M market cap company. The stock increased 5.96% or $0.252 during the last trading session, reaching $4.482. About 222,169 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $99.92. About 2.12M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “GAIN Capital to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Gain Capital (GCAP) Commences Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Purchase up to $50M of its Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for December 2018 – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87M for 22.41 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.27% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Axa holds 203,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 6,683 were accumulated by Citigroup. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 304,974 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 38,200 shares. Kestrel Investment Corporation has 1.27% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 436,250 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 34,623 shares. North American Management Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,042 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 34,178 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 41,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 138,068 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 73,408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 4,573 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn stated it has 43,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.