Francisco Partners Management LP Cut By $677,406 Its Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding; Neogen (NEOG) Shorts Increased By 0.27%

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) had an increase of 0.27% in short interest. NEOG’s SI was 2.00M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.27% from 2.00 million shares previously. With 216,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s short sellers to cover NEOG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 70,489 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 17.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) stake by 60.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP)’s stock declined 31.82%. The Francisco Partners Management Lp holds 73,534 shares with $462,000 value, down from 186,435 last quarter. Gain Cap Hldgs Inc now has $189.44M valuation. The stock increased 26.92% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 2.75 million shares traded or 1223.89% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.23 million activity. 45,334 shares were sold by HERBERT JAMES L, worth $2.72M on Tuesday, January 22. $313,233 worth of stock was sold by PARNELL JACK C on Wednesday, February 6.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, Food Safety and Animal Safety. It has a 54.46 P/E ratio. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Neogen (NEOG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Neogen Corporation (NEOG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At NEOG – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Neogen is Now Oversold (NEOG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 25, 2018.