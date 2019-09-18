Francesca's Holdings (FRAN) Reaches $14.01 After 3.00% Down Move; Springbok Capital Management Upped Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 706.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 53,000 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 60,500 shares with $2.37 million value, up from 7,500 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $224.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 1.41 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”

The stock of Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 248,692 shares traded. Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) has declined 96.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FRAN News: 27/03/2018 – FRANCESCA’S HOLDINGS CORP FRAN.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $485 MLN TO $499 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Double exposure: Francesca Woodman and Egon Schiele, Tate Liverpool; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 9.7% Position in Francesca’s; 30/05/2018 – FRANCESCA’S HOLDINGS CORP – THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $50.0 MLN AND MATURES ON MAY 25, 2023 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Hires Francesca Amfitheatrof for Watches, Jewelry; 09/05/2018 – Francesca’s Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 11 Days; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Francesca’s; 23/05/2018 – TOWLE & CO REPORTS 13.58 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRANCESCA’S HOLDINGS CORP AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Hires Francesca Amfitheatrof for Watches, Jewelry; 20/03/2018 – UNICREDIT CRDI.Ml SAYS SEVERAL FUNDS HOLDING CUMULATIVELY STAKE OF AROUND 1.6 PCT PRESENT ALTERNATIVE SLATE PROPOSING FRANCESCA TONDI, VINCENZO CARIELLO AS BOARD CANDIDATESThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $42.80M company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $13.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FRAN worth $1.28 million less.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (Call) (NYSE:COG) stake by 38,321 shares to 2,400 valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 23,381 shares and now owns 17,340 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold Francesca's Holdings Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 16.17 million shares or 24.20% less from 21.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Lc has 105,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 36,515 were reported by Kbc Nv. Citigroup has 9,919 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) for 235,584 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) for 437 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.01% or 159,391 shares in its portfolio. Shah Capital owns 1.73M shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN). Invesco holds 0% or 931,140 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN). One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) for 7,422 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN). Legal And General Public Limited Com holds 5,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dc Capital owns 1.00M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.55 million activity. The insider EMMETT RICHARD J bought $57,150. CROSS RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC had bought 45,000 shares worth $137,250.

FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. The company has market cap of $42.80 million. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.