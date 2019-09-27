Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) and Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 8 0.00 2.31M -16.28 0.00 Chico’s FAS Inc. 3 -2.35 107.73M 0.03 113.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Chico’s FAS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Chico’s FAS Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 29,539,641.94% -55.6% -21.2% Chico’s FAS Inc. 3,140,541,643.59% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, Chico’s FAS Inc. is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Chico’s FAS Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Chico’s FAS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Chico’s FAS Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Chico’s FAS Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential downside is -24.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Chico’s FAS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 4.9% of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Chico’s FAS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Francesca’s Holdings Corporation -2.19% -40.85% -60.02% -68.02% -96.74% -73.13% Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24%

For the past year Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Summary

Chico’s FAS Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The companyÂ’s apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 671 boutiques under the name francescaÂ’s in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.