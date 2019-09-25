Fragasso Group Upped Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $490,464; Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $919,998

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 2,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1747.43. About 1.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 29,129 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, up from 25,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 1.27 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Gru Inc has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,417 shares. The California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Acg Wealth stated it has 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Invest House Limited Liability holds 54,707 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 27,014 shares. Hilltop Inc reported 13,602 shares. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 47,629 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 467,015 shares. 2.59 million are owned by Fayez Sarofim &. 3,921 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. 43,493 were accumulated by Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca. 71,700 are owned by Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny. Ajo LP holds 1.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.98 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.45% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 293,156 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation reported 8,616 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 9,631 shares to 143,379 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset Ny holds 179 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 407,152 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 43,894 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has 617,536 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 198 shares. Leavell Inv Management holds 0.24% or 1,203 shares. Advisory Research holds 487 shares. Ci Invs Inc has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Invsts invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signature & Investment Advisors Limited Liability reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nadler Financial Group reported 1,669 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd has invested 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).