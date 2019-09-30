Fragasso Group Upped Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $329,868; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Raised Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake by $98.52 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 338.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 3.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.21 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 3.02M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 1,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 12,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 11,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 1.61M shares traded or 64.94% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salzhauer Michael reported 894 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 9,701 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meyer Handelman stated it has 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sabal Tru Communications invested in 4,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Baskin Financial Svcs Inc owns 77,064 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Dept owns 14,750 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Burns J W And Company Inc New York has 1.44% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,474 were accumulated by Jag Mngmt Limited Liability. Private Asset Mgmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Horan Mgmt reported 1,638 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 6,321 shares. Central Bankshares Tru stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Announces Leadership Succession Plan – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,291 shares to 145,519 shares, valued at $39.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.