Fragasso Group Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Upped by $419,650; Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Holder Northern Trust Has Boosted Its Holding by $949,410

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,366 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, up from 30,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 17,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 685,098 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.26 million, up from 667,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 164,029 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 19,459 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $37.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 39,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,849 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Incorporated has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cambridge, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,080 shares. Asset Management One Co Limited has 24,652 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd invested 0.12% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cap International Sarl accumulated 74,325 shares. Monarch Asset Ltd Company stated it has 0.17% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Mesirow Financial Investment Management reported 1.13% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Lp reported 399,294 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co accumulated 0.6% or 1.12M shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 86,948 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 300,844 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com reported 1,300 shares. Granite Invest Lc invested in 22,173 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 149,680 shares to 327,256 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort LP stated it has 27,395 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 57,650 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii has 100,754 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Lc has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stock Yards Bancshares holds 101,769 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 1.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 225 shares. 71.06 million were accumulated by Phocas Fincl. Saybrook Nc stated it has 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benedict Advisors has invested 1.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Swiss Financial Bank holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9.15M shares. Spark Invest Mngmt has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,100 shares. Planning Advsr Limited Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Broderick Brian C reported 84,547 shares. Agf Invs owns 197,729 shares.

