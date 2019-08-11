Fragasso Group Raised Occidental Pete (OXY) Position By $950,664; Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 79 funds increased and opened new positions, while 60 trimmed and sold stock positions in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 34.61 million shares, up from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 38 Increased: 58 New Position: 21.

Fragasso Group Inc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 55.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 14,404 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 40,192 shares with $2.66 million value, up from 25,788 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $35.27B valuation. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 104,678 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) has declined 19.21% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $35.23 million for 10.84 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. provides retail and commercial banking, wealth management and investment, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Insurance. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking demand, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for 453,313 shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 521,973 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 354,786 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust Co has invested 1.02% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,317 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $71,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.97% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Carret Asset Llc has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oakwood Cap Lc Ca holds 60,269 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Arrow Finance accumulated 21,024 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Intact Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% or 20,700 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 98,930 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Korea Corporation has invested 0.26% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 1.4% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 210,875 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 671 shares. Hollencrest Capital invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ssi Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Coastline Tru reported 0.42% stake. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 3,500 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Fragasso Group Inc decreased Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 38,432 shares to 25,565 valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) stake by 12,164 shares and now owns 29,110 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was reduced too.