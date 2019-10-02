Fragasso Group Raised Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Financial Architects Has Decreased By $916,180 Its Facebook (Call) (FB) Position

Fragasso Group Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 11.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 1,309 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 12,328 shares with $3.11 million value, up from 11,019 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $66.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $247.87. About 900,857 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Finance owns 4,705 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fiera Capital holds 2.44% or 2.56M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,270 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc reported 1,773 shares stake. Whittier Tru, a California-based fund reported 6,982 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 29,968 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Inv Management holds 2,361 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested in 0.05% or 52,323 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 99,995 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,432 shares. Kings Point Cap owns 31,683 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag reported 48,870 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 10,119 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northstar Group has 0.34% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 10.54% above currents $247.87 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $29000 target in Friday, September 6 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life reported 1,961 shares. Moreover, Permanens Cap LP has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lourd Capital Lc stated it has 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farallon Mngmt Ltd Company has 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 904,284 shares. Pictet National Bank invested 2.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3.47M are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Spinnaker invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pittenger Anderson reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Focus Capital Prns Llc reported 2,648 shares. 22,500 were reported by Comgest Glob Sas. Stonebridge Capital stated it has 2,557 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership holds 1.59% or 8,492 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros owns 19,425 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22,995 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 27.23% above currents $174.6 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24.

