Fragasso Group Position in Apple (AAPL) Boosted as Share Value Rose; Meeder Asset Management Trimmed Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,871 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 17,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 86.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 198,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 30,967 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 229,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 4.36M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – Agile lnteroperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core lntegrative Communications Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 8,098 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 18,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hartford Mgmt has 0.08% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 7,903 shares. Mairs & has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 403,613 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com has 13,554 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 0.45% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Northern Corporation has 0.05% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 6.34 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 764,319 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 215,395 shares. Stifel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation reported 849,153 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 705,895 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd has 16,670 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 99,000 shares. 808,575 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.74% or 209,815 shares in its portfolio. Amer Gru reported 242,000 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,604 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 273,334 shares. Leisure Cap Management holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,912 shares. Harvest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lifeplan Group has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,150 shares. Moreover, Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 335,009 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,459 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Amg National Tru Commercial Bank owns 8,057 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,667 shares. Sit Assoc reported 259,975 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Incorporated Ny stated it has 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 81,749 were reported by Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability. Bamco New York owns 1,122 shares.