Fragasso Group Lifted Dollar Gen New (DG) Position; Symphony Asset Management Has Lifted Its Popular Com (BPOP) Position

Fragasso Group Inc increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 39.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 4,554 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 16,199 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 11,645 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $34.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98 million shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Popular Inc Com (BPOP) stake by 203.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 11,772 shares as Popular Inc Com (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 17,544 shares with $914,000 value, up from 5,772 last quarter. Popular Inc Com now has $5.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 411,405 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $216,512 activity. 4,000 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares with value of $216,512 were sold by MONZON GILBERTO.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 132,907 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 83,492 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 29 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 0.21% or 551,061 shares. Bluemountain Llc owns 116,617 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 61,741 shares. 37,323 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp. Ellington Gp Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 4,500 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,950 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Elm Ridge Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0% or 151 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 0.03% or 829,819 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Strs Ohio accumulated 8,669 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 17. Raymond James maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, March 15. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $127 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 3. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 72,823 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kentucky-based Field & Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 605,562 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,902 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 90,506 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.62% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 4,712 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 35,076 shares. Ls Investment Lc invested in 0.05% or 6,234 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 300,980 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Fragasso Group Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) stake by 12,164 shares to 29,110 valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 8,729 shares and now owns 15,727 shares. Ishares Tr (IWR) was reduced too.