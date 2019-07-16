Fragasso Group Lifted Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding by $612,880 as Market Value Rose; Dean Capital Management Stake in Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Has Trimmed by $566,436

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 7,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,720 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 20,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 226,030 shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,546 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 13,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $170.85. About 325,928 shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.53M for 14.72 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.50% negative EPS growth.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,164 shares to 29,110 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 14,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,996 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.