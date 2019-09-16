Fragasso Group Increases Stake in Ppg Inds (PPG); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Toth Financial Advisory Boosted Holding

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70910% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 70,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 71,010 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 11,031 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 8,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.36. About 1.00M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4,490 shares to 200 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,051 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. A D Beadell Investment Counsel invested in 1.58% or 13,120 shares. Decatur Capital owns 88,002 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,499 shares. Andra Ap invested in 38,800 shares. Capstone Finance Advisors reported 4,284 shares. Buckingham Mngmt accumulated 1.6% or 60,504 shares. Peconic Lc holds 40,000 shares. Hm Capital Management Limited Liability owns 2,877 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk owns 1.64 million shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt stated it has 58,880 shares. Moreover, Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Financial Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,066 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe Com has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,306 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 43,806 shares or 1.06% of the stock.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 9,631 shares to 143,379 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.