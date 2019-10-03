Fragasso Group Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lowered Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding by $482,742

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 4,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.12M, down from 276,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 26,139 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,434 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 42,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 1.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46,123 shares to 5,093 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.67 million for 19.66 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 57,179 shares to 134,638 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 49,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).