Fragasso Group Increases Holding in Visa (V); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Lipe & Dalton Has Cut Stake by $947,920

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 22,413 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 18,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,729 shares to 15,727 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 34,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,192 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

