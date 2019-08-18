Fragasso Group Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Holder Tiger Management Has Lifted Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48M, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.62M shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL; 31/05/2018 – Apollo’s Jupiter Grapples With $1 Billion Debt as Gas Hedges End; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht receives Starboard-led bid for rail unit; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 26/03/2018 – APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD ATL.AX – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – APOLLO CONFIRMS, ON ITS OWN BEHALF AND ON BEHALF OF APOLLO FUNDS, THAT NEITHER IT NOR APOLLO FUNDS INTENDS TO MAKE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE FIRSTGROUP; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL DECLARES QTR 38C/CLASS A SHR VS 47C EST

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,871 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 17,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares to 921,547 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 4,213 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Investment Llc has 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 251,642 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 6.83M shares. 522,937 are owned by Gp Hldg Ag. 87,418 were reported by Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Llp. Cap Mgmt Associate New York holds 0.42% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. 1.96M were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 14,900 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Of San Francisco Lc has 1.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 217,248 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 13,447 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.03% or 7,340 shares. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor owns 0.18% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 11,715 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 302,897 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Management Inc has 27,716 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,907 shares. Harbour Inv Limited Liability Co holds 2.41% or 17,207 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,705 shares. S R Schill Associates has 6,889 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Boston And invested in 2.22% or 28,100 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 3,954 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 155,601 are owned by Murphy Cap. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 14,880 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,851 shares. Schnieders Capital Limited stated it has 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roanoke Asset Management New York stated it has 4,362 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability holds 1,093 shares. Harvey Co Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.45% or 271,189 shares in its portfolio.