Fragasso Group Increased Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP); As Ring Energy (REI) Shares Declined, Cannell Capital Has Lowered Position by $9.53 Million

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc analyzed 1.91M shares as the company's stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 693,334 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 70.28% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.71% the S&P500.

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 162.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,850 shares as the company's stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 2,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 1.62 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Here's Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq" on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "ADP Stock: A 'Legacy Asset' To Own For The Next 100 Years – Seeking Alpha" published on April 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 102,000 Jobs in June – PRNewswire" on July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Trust has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 470 shares. Barton Invest invested in 4,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 7,139 shares. Parthenon Limited Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 9.45% or 72,000 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,599 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 39,460 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 303,295 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 3,146 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc reported 8,007 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP owns 34,000 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,553 shares. Monarch Cap Management owns 49,624 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares. Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. The insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Weinstein Donald. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 449,149 shares to 153,010 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,727 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. REI’s profit will be $9.49 million for 6.07 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.