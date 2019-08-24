Fragasso Group Increased By $681,656 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Voya Investment Management Has Upped By $389,431 Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stake

Fragasso Group Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 21.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 4,904 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 27,668 shares with $3.87M value, up from 22,764 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) stake by 112.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 55,633 shares as Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)’s stock rose 19.01%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 104,987 shares with $786,000 value, up from 49,354 last quarter. Extreme Networks Inc now has $835.40M valuation. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 591,983 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 371,819 shares. Springowl Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 200,796 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Com holds 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 3,295 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 43,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 2.74 million shares. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 28,040 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsr Ltd has 0.11% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 1.00 million are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Citigroup Incorporated owns 76,737 shares. 1.20 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Wells Fargo Mn has 293,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 117,218 shares. Riverhead Lc holds 0% or 11,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 32,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 353,515 shares to 1.04M valued at $18.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) stake by 128,957 shares and now owns 678,840 shares. Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj has 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kames Capital Public Limited Company holds 717,716 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. First City Mngmt Inc holds 1.38% or 13,708 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 86,109 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Mu Invs Commerce Limited holds 37,200 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Inv accumulated 2.46% or 60,239 shares. Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edmp Incorporated has 29,236 shares for 3.99% of their portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.34% or 36,671 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd reported 3.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Platinum Invest Management reported 0.04% stake. 16,631 are held by Butensky & Cohen Fin Security. Blue Fin Cap Inc has 19,783 shares. Synovus Financial owns 303,004 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Finemark Retail Bank And Tru, Florida-based fund reported 75,998 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 16.99% above currents $127.73 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

