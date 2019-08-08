Fragasso Group Holds Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Apple (AAPL) Stake Increased by Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3100.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 93,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 54.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 19,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 54,377 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 35,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 27.42 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces potential record fine over auto, mortgage abuses: Report; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 14,818 shares to 53,996 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 92,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

