Fragasso Group Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $562,856; Shares Rose; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Value Rose, Meritage Group LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,434 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 42,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 113,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 872,065 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.66M, down from 985,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $6.94 during the last trading session, reaching $549.78. About 517,076 shares traded or 4.35% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,482 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Com has 99,317 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd has 58,048 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 105,139 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 31,592 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 940,308 shares. De Burlo Gp holds 1,250 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.78% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bridges Investment Mgmt stated it has 35,330 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,675 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 318,841 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 36,597 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lodge Hill Cap Ltd owns 1.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 10,000 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $604.53M for 21.24 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,291 shares to 145,519 shares, valued at $39.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.