Fragasso Group Has Upped Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Lpl Finl Hldgs Com (LPLA) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $780,045 as Stock Value Rose

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 18,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (LPLA) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 11,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 35,260 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 23,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 743,482 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DMPI,NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq" on July 31, 2019

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,729 shares to 15,727 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,914 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advsr LP holds 0.28% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.85% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Massachusetts-based Peddock Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 24,336 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1,425 were reported by Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 4,823 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 80,047 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.29% or 7,317 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 12,372 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Lesa Sroufe has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Somerset Tru holds 18,591 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.27% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 140,979 shares. Wespac invested in 1.65% or 12,724 shares. Haverford, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,312 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 0.15% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 114,994 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 167,435 shares. Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership holds 1.10M shares. 291,681 were accumulated by Parametric Port Ltd. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 6,163 shares. Waddell & Reed owns 666,344 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd invested in 1.34 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 1.19M shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 75,254 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). State Street Corp has 1.16 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 27,138 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 164,689 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 4,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:GNRC) by 26,140 shares to 19,090 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Companies Inc Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,770 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).