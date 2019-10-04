Fragasso Group Has Raised Its Position in Ppg Inds (PPG) by $308,560 as Shares Rose; Weitz Investment Management Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Trimmed by $5.89 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.63M, down from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 1.13M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 11,031 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 8,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $116.74. About 276,538 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46,123 shares to 5,093 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 26.06 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 5,250 shares to 190,400 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 499,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15M shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

