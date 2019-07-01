Fragasso Group Has Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Boosted Avis Budget Group (Put) (CAR) Holding By $11.32 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (CAR) stake by 83.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 333,000 shares as Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (CAR)’s stock rose 19.73%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 733,000 shares with $25.55 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) now has $2.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 295,521 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Enters into New Cooperation Agreement With SRS Investment Management; 26/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss/Shr $1.08; 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COUPLED WITH ADDITION OF LURIE AND SHAMMO, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.03; 18/04/2018 – Avis Returns to Japan With Presence at Gateway Airports; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued

Fragasso Group Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 28.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 5,685 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 25,385 shares with $3.11 million value, up from 19,700 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $184.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 1.77M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management reported 1.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 26,437 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 145,855 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 5,392 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Regal Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,328 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns reported 5,171 shares. Community Bancshares Na invested in 1.34% or 54,169 shares. Spf Beheer Bv has 657,676 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated holds 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 395 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested in 12,187 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 1.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.5% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dt Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 29,018 shares. Moreover, Martin And Tn has 0.32% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,616 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Fragasso Group Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 4,066 shares to 6,914 valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (MUB) stake by 81,552 shares and now owns 3,639 shares. Ishares Tr (EFAV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 647,397 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 38,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal reported 282,043 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 1.64M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Illinois-based Country Trust Comml Bank has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 136,207 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 46,337 shares. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) holds 966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 18,300 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 500,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 6,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenview Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 3.59 million shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 201,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Civeo Corp Cda stake by 475,722 shares to 74,278 valued at $156,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) was reduced too.