Fragasso Group Has Lifted Its Ppl (PPL) Position by $606,081 as Stock Declined; United Services Automobile Association Stake in Comerica (CMA) Boosted as Share Price Declined

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 8,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 107,856 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, up from 99,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 2.25 million shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 19,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 94,436 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 74,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 5.19 million shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,689 shares to 6,207 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 38,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 3,608 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 0.11% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, First Republic Inc has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.05% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 660,019 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 10,862 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc owns 33,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs accumulated 2.81M shares. Franklin Resource Inc has 2.32M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 12,487 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 1.77M shares. Churchill Mngmt owns 41,123 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 156,231 shares stake. Invesco Ltd owns 24.86M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 0.1% or 17,509 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invesco has 0.04% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 1.69M shares. Gideon Cap Advsr accumulated 0.76% or 28,978 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 197,342 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 305,000 shares. Rech And Mgmt accumulated 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancshares Of has 0.01% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 54,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership holds 380 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 110,157 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 58,700 shares in its portfolio. 93,857 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt One. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.02% or 1,860 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 4,180 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 0% or 62 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.13% or 2,826 shares in its portfolio.