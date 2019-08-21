Fragasso Group Has Lifted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $613,634; Kempner Capital Management Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Decreased by $1.31 Million

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $168.93. About 102,855 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 11,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 63,976 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 52,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 2.00M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.38 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

