Fragasso Group Has Increased Its Holding in Ppg Inds (PPG) by $308,560 as Market Value Rose; Wealthtrust Axiom Has Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $1.55 Million

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,660 shares as the company's stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 11,031 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 8,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. About 1.01M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 261.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 39,795 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 55,039 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 15,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.56 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 149,680 shares to 327,256 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

