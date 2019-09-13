Fragasso Group Has Boosted Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $329,868; Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Cut Stake by $642,161

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 49,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 346,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 395,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 8.67M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 1,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 12,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 11,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $260.76. About 344,887 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 395,801 are owned by Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 481,990 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Fmr Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 209,955 are owned by Allstate. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,100 shares. Next Fin Group, a Texas-based fund reported 5,334 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 36,039 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.06% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 37,000 shares. Wesbanco National Bank stated it has 0.11% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Smith Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 214,285 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 2,371 shares. Boston Prtn has 28.06 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $527.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49M for 11.21 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

