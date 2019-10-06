Fragasso Group Has Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Sentiment Is 1.17

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.79, from 0.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 7 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 6 trimmed and sold stakes in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 531,997 shares, up from 442,890 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Calamos Global Total Return Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Fragasso Group Inc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 12.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 3,850 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 34,366 shares with $3.77M value, up from 30,516 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $308.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 41,055 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 9,076 shares. 197,729 were reported by Agf Investments Inc. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,504 were reported by Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Corp. Diker Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,424 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 739,120 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 149,176 shares. Toth Advisory invested in 1.19% or 48,572 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winfield Inc holds 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,169 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 86,581 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 10.80 million shares. Com Of Vermont invested in 1.33% or 145,875 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 43,669 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.84% below currents $124 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $103.11 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 36.34 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Calamos Global Total Return Fund for 16,275 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. owns 8,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 151,543 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 68,730 shares.