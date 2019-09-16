Fragasso Group Has Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Shorts at CRESCO LABS COMMON SHARES CANADA (CRLBF) Lowered By 1.23%

Fragasso Group Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 14.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 3,744 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 29,129 shares with $3.82M value, up from 25,385 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 1.33M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

CRESCO LABS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had a decrease of 1.23% in short interest. CRLBF’s SI was 522,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.23% from 529,400 shares previously. With 532,200 avg volume, 1 days are for CRESCO LABS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)’s short sellers to cover CRLBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 943,695 shares traded or 326.33% up from the average. Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cresco Labs Inc. cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. The company has market cap of $815.56 million. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 20 dispensaries in Florida.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -0.14% below currents $134.94 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, September 6. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $11700 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 11.