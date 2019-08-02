Fragasso Group Has Boosted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; As Dominion Energy Com (D) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fdx Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $330,828

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 4,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 44,344 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 2.12M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,019 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 8,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $247.34. About 516,037 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De invested in 2.81 million shares. Hamel Assocs reported 1,680 shares. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 1,686 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Axa reported 491,672 shares. Adirondack Trust Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,832 shares. Asset Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Court Place Ltd Liability Company holds 1,428 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 1,456 shares. 2,660 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 790 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 86,986 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 440,460 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cypress Capital Grp reported 3,988 shares stake.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 44,768 shares to 96,968 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 34,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,192 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 48,874 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has 0.35% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sasco Ct holds 4.56% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 633,759 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 206 were accumulated by Architects. Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Whitnell And holds 1,533 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Middleton And Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,130 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cap Rech Global Investors owns 24.51 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,990 shares. Hudock Gp Lc holds 2,272 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 105,846 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has 0.61% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability reported 60,797 shares stake.

