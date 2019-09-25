Fragasso Group Continues to Hold Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Mig Capital Position In Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Was Boosted

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,366 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, up from 30,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 7.70 million shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80M, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 327,663 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $96.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Pricing of $350 Million of 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2027 – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems announces 7.5M public offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

