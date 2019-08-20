Fragasso Group Boosted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $894,771; As Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Stock Value Declined, Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $25.21 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 255.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The hedge fund held 2.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.09M, up from 705,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 949,414 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 8,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,725 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 6.57 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alesco Advisors Llc holds 2,405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.67% or 1.39 million shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 1.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zwj Investment Counsel owns 5,570 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc accumulated 51,548 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Llc invested in 14,682 shares. Wade G W & Inc holds 0.22% or 20,768 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Trust Communications holds 0.02% or 3,908 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has 5.13M shares. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 130,255 shares. Wendell David holds 1.15% or 66,787 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 2.03% stake. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt reported 43,585 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,164 shares to 29,110 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 34,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,192 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 105,764 shares to 269,867 shares, valued at $66.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 55,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,390 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).