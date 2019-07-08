Fragasso Group Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $681,656; Archon Capital Management Upped Its Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stake

Fragasso Group Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 21.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 4,904 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 27,668 shares with $3.87M value, up from 22,764 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $374.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 3.70M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times

Archon Capital Management Llc increased Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) stake by 20.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 418,580 shares as Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)’s stock declined 21.42%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 2.47M shares with $15.00 million value, up from 2.05 million last quarter. Synchronoss Technologies Inc now has $364.47 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 191,490 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 14. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Everett Harris & Ca invested in 2.9% or 799,243 shares. Blue Fincl Cap reported 19,783 shares stake. Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com has 0.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,045 shares. 617,241 were reported by Zacks Management. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A has 1.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Casualty Commerce holds 2.87% or 25,000 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In owns 149,652 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Contravisory Mngmt holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rnc Management Lc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 229,817 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm accumulated 235,568 shares. 226,283 are held by Interocean Cap Limited Liability. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.51 million shares. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Fragasso Group Inc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 44,768 shares to 96,968 valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DON) stake by 14,818 shares and now owns 53,996 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was reduced too.

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased Viewray Inc stake by 569,714 shares to 316,671 valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vericel Corp stake by 272,259 shares and now owns 694,459 shares. Onespan Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 18,672 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 73,350 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 184,200 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Synovus Finance Corporation owns 16,800 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Barclays Public Ltd holds 61,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group, a New York-based fund reported 21,800 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 127,232 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 4,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Moreover, Virtu Financial has 0.01% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 23,105 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp owns 224 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 185,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings.