Fragasso Group Boosted Its Visa (V) Holding by $490,109 as Market Value Rose; Broderick Brian C Has Decreased Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Valuation Rose

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 22,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $174.87. About 2.83 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, down from 18,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 10.40M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,291 shares to 145,519 shares, valued at $39.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

